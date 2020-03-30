$0.44 EPS Expected for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.05. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $4.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 27,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,878. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 652.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

