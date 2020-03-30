$0.38 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.44. Planet Fitness reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,225,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,170,000 after buying an additional 621,011 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,085,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,127,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,217,000 after buying an additional 70,324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,634,000 after buying an additional 159,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. 75,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

