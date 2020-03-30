$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,428.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $714,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 11,186 shares of company stock worth $209,496 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 761,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 6,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,605. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 21.77, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.56%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.