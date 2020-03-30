-$0.34 EPS Expected for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Zillow Group posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.99 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. 83,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.51. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

