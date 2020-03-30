-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.41). Farfetch reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth $15,104,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,649,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 3,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 2,712,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

