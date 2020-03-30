-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.52. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,591. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $244.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

