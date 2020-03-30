-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.22). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 285,252 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 145,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 626,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 56,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $144.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.05. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.71.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

