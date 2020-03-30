$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Godaddy reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 81,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,948. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,215,927.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,428.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $64,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at $641,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock worth $9,358,836. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Godaddy by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,666,000 after buying an additional 2,409,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Godaddy during the 4th quarter worth $94,959,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after buying an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

