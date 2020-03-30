$0.14 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.12. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 74,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 0.94. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,807,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,984,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,550,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

