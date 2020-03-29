Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)’s share price dropped 10.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.09, approximately 2,252,401 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,522,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zuora from $17.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Zuora alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after purchasing an additional 684,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 159,225 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,200,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 221,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.