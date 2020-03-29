Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Now Covered by Dougherty & Co

Analysts at Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $58.63 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -117.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $46,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,757.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,812 shares in the company, valued at $25,068,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,607 shares of company stock worth $14,235,717. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 64,095 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,617,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

