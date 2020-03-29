Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 301.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $224,031.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $224,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $14,719,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,298 shares of company stock valued at $81,043,730 over the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $164.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,896.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

