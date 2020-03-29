Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 579.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $184.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.39 and its 200-day moving average is $228.24. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.