Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 10.4% This Week

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $29.63 or 0.00480365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, LocalTrade, Exmo and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $284.50 million and $293.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00113724 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00087474 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,600,494 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Huobi, Bithumb, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Braziliex, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, Bitinka, CoinEx, LocalTrade, Kraken, Gemini, WEX, Cryptohub, Coinut, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, LBank, Bittrex, Upbit, CEX.IO, Altcoin Trader, BigONE, Mercatox, BTC Trade UA, BCEX, YoBit, C2CX, Tux Exchange, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Liquid, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Coinrail, Kuna, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Crex24, BiteBTC, OKEx, BitBay, Instant Bitex, Bitlish, Allcoin, Graviex, GOPAX and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

