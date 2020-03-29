Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of HTHIY opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $86.87.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

