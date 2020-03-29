Zacks Investment Research Lowers ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Get ERSTE GRP BK A/S alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of ERSTE GRP BK A/S stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.89. ERSTE GRP BK A/S has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $57.90.

About ERSTE GRP BK A/S

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to the retail and corporate customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, Group Corporate Center, and Intragroup Elimination segments.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ERSTE GRP BK A/S (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ERSTE GRP BK A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERSTE GRP BK A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.