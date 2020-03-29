Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Hold

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFS Financial Corporation is a federally chartered stock holding company, conducts its activities through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The line of business of the Company is retail consumer banking, mortgage lending, deposit gathering and other financial services. The Company’s operating subsidiaries include Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland and Third Capital, Inc. Third Federal Savings and Loan Association offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, NOW accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. Third Capital engages in net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintains investments in private equity funds; provides escrow and settlement services; and reinsures private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. The company is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

TFSL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded TFS Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TFSL opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $83,406.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in TFS Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 605,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

