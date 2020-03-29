Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) Will Post Earnings of -$1.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) to report ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.95) and the highest is ($1.54). Myomo posted earnings per share of ($5.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full-year earnings of ($4.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myomo.

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

