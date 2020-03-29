Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) to announce $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $3.03. Molina Healthcare reported earnings per share of $3.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $11.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $13.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of MOH opened at $135.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $159.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average of $128.38.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

