Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$4.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.38. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$2.41 and a 1-year high of C$6.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YRI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,511,744.08. Also, Director Peter Marrone purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.76 per share, with a total value of C$1,439,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,275,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,106,698.33. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,593 shares of company stock valued at $526,384.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

