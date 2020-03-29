Yamana Gold Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

Yamana Gold has increased its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NYSE:AUY opened at $2.97 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

