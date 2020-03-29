Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.