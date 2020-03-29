XP (NYSE:XP) Shares Down 10.4%

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) shares were down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $22.26, approximately 954,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,748,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in XP in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

XP Company Profile (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

