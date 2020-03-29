Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Down 11.5%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s stock price dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.26 and last traded at $63.31, approximately 9,491,876 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 4,600,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day moving average of $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

