Wood & Company Upgrades Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) to Outperform

Wood & Company upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBNXF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised Gibson Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

