Wolfe Research Upgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Outperform

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNDR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Schneider National by 22.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Schneider National by 24.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 5,485.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 1,279,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

