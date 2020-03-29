Wolfe Research Upgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Outperform

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SNDR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.58.
Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 823,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 21.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Schneider National by 22.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Schneider National by 24.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 74,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 5,485.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 1,279,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
