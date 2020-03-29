Wolfe Research Downgrades Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Market Perform

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on R. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Diez bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $123,630.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker acquired 12,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Insiders acquired 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

