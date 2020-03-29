Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) dropped 11.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.23 and last traded at $106.26, approximately 906,936 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 810,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.80.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wix.Com from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Wix.Com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wix.Com by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wix.Com by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,835,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.Com during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

