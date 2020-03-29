Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 92.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $1,692,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,083.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,160.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,456,690. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WINA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

WINA opened at $131.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $504.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.23. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.10 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 494.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

