William J. Berger Buys 1,000 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider William J. Berger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,947.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NOVA opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.97 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $1,524,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $6,289,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $225,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

