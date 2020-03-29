Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.
Shares of WEN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wendys has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 2,741.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth about $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth about $17,200,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,557,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 428,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.