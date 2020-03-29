Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Get Wendys alerts:

Shares of WEN opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wendys has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wendys will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 2,741.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth about $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 4th quarter worth about $17,200,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wendys in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,557,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,312,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,231,000 after acquiring an additional 428,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.