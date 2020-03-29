Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.