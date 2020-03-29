Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $55.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $89.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

NYSE WELL opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.34. Welltower has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after buying an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

