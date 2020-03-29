Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WW. BidaskClub cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Weight Watchers International from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

WW stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.