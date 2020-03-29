Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WW. BidaskClub cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Weight Watchers International from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
WW stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.
About Weight Watchers International
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
