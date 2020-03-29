Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,650,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW).

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.