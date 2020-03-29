Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,127,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 27th total of 19,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 36.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE W opened at $46.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on W shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.83.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,615,074.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,290 shares of company stock worth $24,728,376 over the last 90 days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Wayfair by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

