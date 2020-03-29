Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.12 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 163.55%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of VNO opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $70.45.

In other news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,480.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 158,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

