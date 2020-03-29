Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Vishay Precision Group worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 43,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 78.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG opened at $19.28 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $284.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

