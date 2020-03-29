Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Down 9.8%

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) shares fell 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.11 and last traded at $15.38, 10,899,544 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 21,526,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPCE. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Virgin Galactic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

