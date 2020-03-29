Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Receives $26.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

NYSE:VIR opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

