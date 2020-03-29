VIDY (VIDY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.30 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One VIDY token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. VIDY has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.01 or 0.04894349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00066567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,192,083,206 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, Hotbit and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

