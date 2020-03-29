Verge Price Reaches $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex and Cryptopia. Verge has a total market cap of $37.74 million and $669,490.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00621239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000942 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,220,866,743 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Gate.io, Binance, Graviex, Huobi, Crex24, TradeOgre, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Coindeal, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.