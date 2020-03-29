VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Position Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.83% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 108,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 44,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 124,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $18.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

