ValuEngine Lowers Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FERGY. Liberum Capital lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.