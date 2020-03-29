ValuEngine Downgrades South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on South State in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of SSB opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. South State has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South State will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in South State by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

