Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1,112.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,526 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UE opened at $8.83 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

