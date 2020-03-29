United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Trading Down 7.6%

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) traded down 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.99 and last traded at $22.03, 761,906 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 726,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.96 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 28.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 134.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in United Bankshares by 40.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,206 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.