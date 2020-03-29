Unibright Price Tops $0.0909 on Major Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $399,176.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright token can now be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Liquid and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,579,219 tokens. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Liquid, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

