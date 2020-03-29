Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Price Down 10%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $15.25, 566,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 556,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $676.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $286.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.24 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 89,677 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.