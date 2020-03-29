U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $42.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

