U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $42.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.43.
Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $61.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
